JOANNE SMITH, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. She was born November 1, 1929, in Ashland, Ky., to the late Dean Emerson and Cynthia Jane Ball Walters. She was preceded in death by her husband A. Frank Smith; brothers Dean Walters Jr. and Alan Walters; son-in-law Paul Kazee and many other relatives and friends. Joanne helped her husband run their business, Home Supply Company and was a devout member of First Presbyterian Church in Huntington, W.Va. She was a loving, wonderful friend, daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great- great-grandmother. Joanne is survived by her daughters Nancy (Steve) Dipiazza, Karen Kazee, Sharon (Brent) Midkiff; son Keith Smith; grandsons Robert (Lacey) Reeser, David (Jenny) Kazee, Jon (Niki) Parlier, Josh (Bridgette) Parlier; granddaughters Heather (Jesse) Jobst and Jessica (Karl) Foldevi. She was a great-grandmother to 16 and a great- great-grandmother to one. The family requests that donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. in her memory. Honoring Joanne's request, services will be private. You will be truly missed, our beloved Joanne. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehalllfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- W.Va.’s 50-50 custody law now in effect
- BUSINESS BEAT: New FoodFair Supermarket opens in Milton
- Michael Maddox
- Artist known for regional portraits, landscapes dies
- Cabell County, municipalities set trick-or-treat for Halloween
- Chuck Landon: Build new MU baseball stadium -- now
- William L. Redd
- David Brett Brownfield
- Chuck Landon: New MU cagers raising eyebrows
- Martin goes from Marshall baseball star to CEO of health care company
Collections
- Photos: Rainbow Formal at the Memorial Student Center
- Photos: KidsFest concludes with dance party at Pullman
- Photos: 31st annual Old Central City Days
- Photos: Inaugural KidsFest Cardboard Boat Race
- Photos: Art in the Park
- Photos: Marshall Football conducts one-day camp
- Photos: Marshall Soccer Day Camp
- Photos: American Countess Riverboat
- Photos: Free Fishing Days
- Photos: Kitten Yoga Class at Studio 8