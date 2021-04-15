JOANNE WATTS, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, at her residence. She was born on August 30, 1934, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Carl and Eugie Mae Burton Wetzel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her daughter, Cherry Pauley. She was a retired employee of Owens-Illinois Glass. She was an avid reader and spent many hours reading at the 14th Street Library. She enjoyed puzzles and enjoyed working out at the Huntington High YMCA. She was a Christian, and her many joys was helping with children’s causes and helping with pets. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Walters Watts; two sons and daughters-in-law, Brett and Raneigh Watts and Seburne and Janet Watts; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be no services at her request. The family requests in lieu of flowers contributions to be made to Hospice of Huntington. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

