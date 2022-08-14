On Aug 8, 2022, JODIE ANNE MILLER (Price), a gifted teacher, instructor, loving wife, mother, granny, and sister, entered heaven peacefully. Jodie was 62 years old and lived in Milton, WV. Jodie was born November 17, 1959 in Plainfield, NJ, daughter of John and Janet Price. Jodie is survived by her husband of 38 years Mark Alan Miller; sons, Kyle (wife Honour) of Slidell, LA, Russell of Milton, WV, Ryan (wife Sarah) of Lakeland, FL, Jacob of Cincinnati, OH, Luke of Milton, WV; and daughter Anya of Milton, WV; sister Jill Price of Worthington, OH; brother John Price of Linden, VA. Jodie was Granny to six beautiful grandchildren - Chase and Tyler (Kyle & Honour); Opal, Cora, Isla and Eddy (Ryan & Sarah). Many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, brother and sister- in-laws. Jodie was preceded in death by her parents, John A. Price (2018) and Janet R. Price (2021). Jodie was raised in Westfield, New Jersey where she met her husband in 10th grade. After high school, Jodie was a professional skater in the Ice Capades for two years. Afterwards she attended Plattsburgh State University and graduated cum laude with a degree in Elementary and Special Education in 1983. Mark and Jodie were married in 1984, first living in Long Branch, NJ, then South Burlington, VT before settling in West Virginia in 1989. Jodie made being a mother and raising six children look easy. An active member of Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church for many years where Jodie taught Sunday school and served as a Deacon. Always active with her children, Jodie was a Cub Scout leader with her dear friends Jim and Peggy Baden. Jodie taught preschool for many years with another very dear friend Patty Chapman. She also taught at Milton Elementary School as both a teacher's aide and reading intervention teacher. Jodie taught exercise classes for over 35 years - she absolutely loved to dance. Zumba became one of her favorite and most popular classes. There are many people we would like to thank and mention who meant so much to Jodie including Bridget Davis her long-time exercise buddy, Jean, Mary, Anna and the rest of the church ladies. The entire congregation of Bates Memorial and Highlawn Presbyterian Church. Lifelong friends (Jean, Robin, Paul, Sue, and Barbara) who continued to ZOOM with her weekly from all around the country. Friend and neighbor Don Perry who helped ensure her dream of farm living became a reality. Jodie was blessed with too many friends to mention here; she loved them all very much. A celebration of life service is scheduled for Aug 21, 2022 at Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church, 103 Jefferson Park Drive, Huntington, WV 25705, at 3:00 PM. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Hospice of Huntington (https://hospiceofhuntington.org/), Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/) or a charity of your choosing. Jodie will be dearly missed by her family and especially her husband. There is no doubt she is dancing in heaven as you read this.
