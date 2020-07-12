JOE C. CHAPMAN, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away peacefully July 4, 2020, at Arbors of Pomeroy, Ohio. Joe was born February 14, 1940, to Lewis Chapman and Zelma Griffis Chapman. He graduated from Hannan High School. For twenty-two years he worked for the United Steelworkers Union of America as a staff representative. His last five years he served as sub-district director for District Eight. Joe was a lead negotiator in the 1990-92 Ravenswood Aluminum lockout. Joe became a steelworker as a welder at Ensign Electric in Huntington. He also worked at Houdaille Industries and Davis Wholesale. Joe was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy Bing Chapman, and their four children and their spouses, Joe Chapman II (Sheila Chapman), Annette Chapman-Adisho (Gaby Adisho), Teresa Prude (Mark Prude), Lewis Chapman (Jeana Chapman). He is survived by his twelve grandchildren, Matthew Chapman, Daniel Chapman, Benjamin Prude (Rachel Prude), Luke Prude, Harvest Prude, Titus Prude, Havynn Prude, Micah Prude, Harmony Prude, Abel Prude, Nadine Adisho and William Adisho. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Bland and Evelyn Chapman. Joe enjoyed traveling, music, especially bluegrass and old-time hymns, NASCAR, woodworking and his farm on Rocky Fork. He reveled in his grandchildren. He was a member of Ashton Baptist Church. A private service for family will be held at the farm. Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting his family with arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell County Schools looking to implement five-day, face-to-face school weeks
- Masks mandatory in West Virginia buildings at midnight
- One dead in Huntington crash
- Griffith and Feil Soda Fountain closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Wayne enters two-week shutdown after student-athlete tests positive for virus
- Herd That's Ot Elmore brings unique fun to The Basketball Tournament
- Justice warns of possible bar, restaurant closures as COVID-19 cases spike
- Ceredo-Kenova Little League shuts down after potential COVID-19 exposure
- Sip wine, whiskey bar moves to larger location in downtown Huntington
- Former Schooner’s restaurant barge to become Pier One Landing
Images
Collections
- Photos: Aerial views over Huntington.
- Photos: Fireworks Display at Christ Temple Church
- Photos: Mural project in Central City
- Photos: Paramount Arts Center hosts drive-in concert
- Photos: Camden Park opens for 2020 season
- Photos: Independence Day at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Frostop Drive-In’s iconic mug returns
- Photos: Business Bureau conducts free e-cycle downtown
- Photo: Herd That prepares for TBT
- Photos: Huntington High Graduation 2020