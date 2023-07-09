JOE D. TRAUTWEIN, 86 of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with his Savior Friday, July 7, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Brother Danny Trautwein and Brother Don Dillon. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. Joe was born December 29, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Carey "C.W." Trautwein and Reba Riggs Trautwein. Also preceding him in death were three brothers, Glen, Kenneth and Jerry Trautwein; along with two sisters-in-law, Anita and Norva Trautwein. Survivors include the love of his life and helpmate of 66 years, Bonnie Sue Mathis Trautwein; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jonah Mathis and wife Tommia Jean, Steve Terry and wife Nancy, Della Trautwein; a very special niece and caregiver, Carey Lynn Dillon and Felicia Vance; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other family. Joe spent the majority of his life in the grocery business and was co-owner of Trautwein's in Wayne. He was also a U.S. Army veteran and charter member of East Lynn Baptist Church. He then faithfully attended Greenbrier Baptist Church most recently. Joe and Bonnie had a marriage that he was extremely proud of. He commonly introduced Bonnie to people as "his first wife" just to get a laugh. He had quick wit and a sense of humor enjoyed by all. He was a businessman, but enjoyed retirement to its fullest. Joe loved hosting gatherings for family and having his nieces and nephews over to swim. He will be very missed by those who loved him. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Neuro-Trauma ICU.
