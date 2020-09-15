Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

JOE DONALD BALL, 88, of Kenova passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, with Preacher Roy Akers and Preacher Ellis Maynard officiating. Interment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Don was born March 9, 1932, in Genoa, W.Va., a son of the late Carl Frazier and the late Reba Ball. He was a retired maintenance welder from Houdaille Industries. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruth Allene Puckett Ball. Survivors include his two sons and daughters-in-law, Darrell Joe Ball (Sharon) and William Dennis Ball (Nora); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; six sisters; three brothers and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home. The family respectfully requests the observance of face covering and social distancing. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.