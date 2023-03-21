JOE E. CHAPMAN, 86 of Chapmanville, W.Va., widower of Vivian Jane Chapman, died March 19 at home. He retired from CSX Transportation. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. March 24 at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.
