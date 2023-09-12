JOE F. HOWARD, 83, of Barboursville, passed away September 7, 2023. He was born June 18, 1940, in Greensburg, Kentucky, son of the late Garlan and Velma Sidebottom Howard. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky. He is survived by his wife Anita Henderson Howard; one daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Mark Horsley of Smithfield, N.C.; one son, Keith Howard of Charleston, S.C.; and two grandchildren, Joshua Howard of Stafford, VA., and Alicia Howard of Austin, Texas. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Warren Lahammer. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Eccho, 1038 Smith Street, Milton, WV, 25541 or Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5700 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
