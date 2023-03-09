Joe Michael "Mike" Murrell
JOE MICHAEL "MIKE" MURRELL, 79 of Culloden, W.Va., passed away March 6, 2023. He was born February 11, 1944, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late John and Margaret Grass Murrell. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Robert "Bob" Murrell, Sue McDonie, and Charles "Bill" Murrell. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia "Wilma" Hatfield Murrell; son Rodney Murrell (Michelle); daughter Jill Freeman (Doug); grandchildren Lauren, Erin, Gabby, Josh, Morgan, Madison, Leigha and Hannah; great-grandson Jameson; brother-in-law John "Buck" Hatfield (Kathy); nieces Deana Toler (Anthony), Billie McCormick (Kim), and Marjory Call (Tim); nephew Brent McDonie (Alex); friends Keith and Brian Anderson; and special friend Paul Christian Jr. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV, 25709. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

