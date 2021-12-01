JOE P. RARDIN, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, November 28, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Ella Faye Rardin; his two children, Randy Rardin (Linda) and Vanessa Gilaspy (John-Mark); five grandchildren, Jonathan Rardin, Jennifer DeLong, David Rardin, Lauren Gilaspy and Rachel Gilaspy; and four great-grandchildren. He was retired from the Huntington Sanitary Board. Joe was active in his community; he was a member of the Westmoreland Lions Club, Friends of Westmoreland and a Scout leader for Troop 44. He was a member of Grace Gospel Church and Tucker Memorial Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2021. Both will be at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, W.Va. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. The family requests donations to the local Alzheimer’s chapter in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

