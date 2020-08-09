JOEL D. RICHARDS entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was the adopted son of David and Lois Richards of Huntington. He was 37. Joel was born in Scranton, Pa., and came to live with the Richards at 8 months. Joel loved church, Gospel music, the reading of the Word of God, and preaching. In spite of many physical problems he loved life, and everyone commented on his red hair and beautiful smile. He now has a perfect body. We would tell him that when he went to heaven he would be able to sing, dance, run and play. He seemed to truly appreciate that fact. Joel no longer is suffering. To God be the glory! The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Grace Gospel Church. There will be a Service of Remembrance at 11 a.m. at Grace Gospel. Pastor Keith Wiebe Jr. will officiate. The family request that you please observe the social distancing and mask requirement for attendance. The service will be web cast on the Grace Gospel Huntington website and Facebook Live. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Grace Gospel Mission Fund. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
