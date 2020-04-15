Early Easter morning, April 12, 2020, JOEL DOUGLAS SPERRY’S journey came to an end. It began on March 27, 1952, son of the late Jay and Helen Sperry. After graduating from Ceredo-Kenova High School in 1970, he joined the Marines. He was always proud of being a Marine, where he served as a military policeman and drill sergeant. When he left the Marines, he managed convenience and grocery stores until he went to Marshall University and received his BA in psychology and philosophy. He received his MA from Marshall University and began a career as a therapist with Prestera, Transitions, River Park and Ramey-Estep, where he retired. He was fortunate to meet many friends in his career. Joel had an exceptional musical talent and played many instruments, but his greatest gift was his voice. He continued playing and singing throughout his life. On December 24, 1995, he married his beloved wife, Sandie (Sandra Sanford), and they began their journey together. Their love is memorialized by a brick along the walkway of the Ohio River, which says, “Sandie and Joel Forever,” and they will always be in each other’s heart. Joel is survived by his adoring wife, Sandie; stepchildren, Darth Coots (Britt), children, Cassidy and Canon; Lonique Coots (Cameron), children, Reign and Revan. Also surviving are his son, Chuck Sperry (Cindy), children, Chas, Treyson and Sam; his daughter, Jacie Huff (Gary), children, Kade and Caelan, daughter, Shannon Gibson, and previous son-in-law, Jake Gibson, and their children, Luke and Brenna, sister, Jaylen Rowe (Bruce); nieces, Dani Kelly and Lakin McCann; great-nieces and -nephews, Emma, Jaxon and Jayden Kelly and Finley and Judah McCann, aunts and uncles, Genevieve Thompson, Joyce Copley (Tom), Rita Myers and Doug Sperry. Joel loved his dogs; they were his best friends and serenity. He will be sorely missed by his loyal companions, Bella, Jaxon and Layla (who he called Pookie). From Rainbow Bridge, Jerry Lee is looking for him. Sing on and Semper Fi! Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
