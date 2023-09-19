The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Joetta Joyce Porter

JOETTA JOYCE PORTER of West Hamlin, W.Va., born January 30, 1956, passed away peacefully at her home on September 17, 2023, after a long battle with illness at the age of 67-years, 7 months, and 18 days.

She had dedicated her life to the Lord and kept her faith to the end. She was one of 13 children born to the late George and Helen Ruth Johnson. She was also preceded in death by former husband Lary Porter, brothers; James and Ricky, and her sister Connie.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you