JOETTA JOYCE PORTER of West Hamlin, W.Va., born January 30, 1956, passed away peacefully at her home on September 17, 2023, after a long battle with illness at the age of 67-years, 7 months, and 18 days.
She had dedicated her life to the Lord and kept her faith to the end. She was one of 13 children born to the late George and Helen Ruth Johnson. She was also preceded in death by former husband Lary Porter, brothers; James and Ricky, and her sister Connie.
She is survived by her loving husband Jerry Heairld; son George (Carey) Jeffers; grandchildren Kayla (Jacob) Adkins, Dustin Jeffers, Abbie Jeffers, and one great-grandchild, Hudson Adkins. She loved her family beyond measure, and her grandchildren were her greatest joy. She is also survived by brothers Keith, Jerry, Ronnie, Danny, and Randy; sisters Melva Jeffers, Sandra Lawson, Selma Shelton, Debbie Dever, and a large family of nieces, nephews, loving family members, and friends.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. with Pastor Jason Salmons officiating. Interment will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
September 14th, 2023, ROBERT STEVEN BOWERS, 61, of Milton, W.Va., passed peacefully at home …
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.