JOETTA LYNN STRATTON HESTER, 58, of Lexington, N.C., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 7, 2020 at her home. A graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Memorial Park on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. David Younger officiating. Mrs. Hester was born in Cabell County, W.Va., on February 13, 1962 to Curtis Ray Stratton and Patricia Jeffers Stratton. She was a housekeeper for Alston Brook and was a member of Allendale Baptist Church in High Point. Mrs. Hester was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother whose memory will be cherished forevermore. She was preceded in death by her father. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Brian Keith Hester of the home; her mother, Patricia Jeffers Stratton of Culloden, W.Va.; her daughter, Sunshine Nicole McCloud of Huntington; a step-son, Ryan Keith Hester (Destiney) of Denton, N.C.; two brothers, Conard Stratton (Cindy) of Barboursville, and John Stratton of Huntington; four grandchildren: Austin McCloud, Airianna McCloud, Ashtin McCloud, and Charlotte Hester; and her mother-in-law, Bernice Hull of Thomasville, N.C. Memorials may be directed to Allendale Baptist Church at 900 E. Springfield Rd., High Point, NC 27263. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.
