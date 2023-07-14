JOHANNA ELIZABETH STILTNER, 38, of Huntington passed away on July 8, 2023 at home. She was born on October 21, 1984 in Huntington. She is survived by her parents Larry and Elizabeth Rodes; her daughter, Gwendolyn Elizabeth Stiltner; Pamela Chirgwin of Huntington; brother John Chirgwin; grandparents Lonnie and Annie Cody of Fayetteville, W.Va.; grandmother Mary Chirgwin of Huntington; aunts and uncles, Linda and Joseph Shieler of Fayetteville, W.Va., Jeanne and Wayne Sayre of Point Pleasant, W.Va., Jim Rodes of Huntington, Mary and Gary Higgs of Harrisonburg, Va., Debbie Burns of Huntington, and Joe Chirgwin of Huntington. Beloved cousins Megan (Brett) Doeffinger of Huntington, David (Candace) Rodes of Huntington, Christina (Becca) Rodes of Austin, Texas, Karen (Joe) Ostrica of Avon Lake, Ohio, Kelly (Emory) Wyatt of Suffolk, Va., Joe Shieler of Summersville, W.Va.; nephew Maddox Thornburgh and nieces Chloe and Brooklyn Chirgwin. She is preceded in death by her sister Mary Beth Kolovich; her cousin Nathan Lee Sayre; her uncle William Cody; and grandfather William Chirgwin. She graduated from Huntington High School and Mountwest Community and Technical College with a degree in Legal Assisting. She was most recently employed as an assistant manager at Goodwill Industries. In lieu of flowers please make donations to PROACT of Huntington. A memorial service will be scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Visitation will be after 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
