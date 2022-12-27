JOHN ALAN PINKERMAN, 79 of Lesage, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. He passed away peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side after an eight-year battle with cancer.

John was a graduate of Scott High School, Madison, W.Va., in 1961. He continued his education at Marshall University where he earned a bachelor's in education in 1971. This started John's love for service. He was a social studies teacher at Fairland High School until 1981.

