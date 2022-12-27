JOHN ALAN PINKERMAN, 79 of Lesage, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. He passed away peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side after an eight-year battle with cancer.
John was a graduate of Scott High School, Madison, W.Va., in 1961. He continued his education at Marshall University where he earned a bachelor's in education in 1971. This started John's love for service. He was a social studies teacher at Fairland High School until 1981.
He continued his life of service when he took a job with Lions Club International where he served WV, OH and KY as an International Staff Representative until 1988. He completed his work in service as a District Scout Executive for the Tri-State Area Boy Scouts of America and retired after 20 years of service.
John was a member of Cox Landing United Methodist Church for 49 years where he played the bass guitar for the "Cox Landing Fine Choir" and a current member of Huntington First Church of the Nazarene for the last six years.
John had many loves and baseball was one of them. He prided himself in visiting all MLB stadiums in North America, but the Pirates were forever his favorite team. He loved cheering on The Herd and attended most home and away games and all bowl games.
He enjoyed his service with the Lions Club and was Charter President for the Lesage Lions Club, and member the past 50 years. He served as State Secretary for 20 years. The Lions Club gave him the opportunity to serve others as well as the opportunity to travel the world prompting Lionism.
John was preceded in death by his daughter, Kris "Koo Koo" Pinkerman, Lesage; his father John I. Pinkerman, Huntington; his mother Geneva Bledsoe, Barboursville; grandparents Rev. Frank and Bertie Pinkerman, Huntington; and special grandparents that raised him, Moses and Pauline Alley, Clothier, W.Va.
He is survived by his wife of 58 wonderful years, Donna Pinkerman, Lesage; his daughter, Johnna (David) Adams, Lesage; his precious grandchildren, Jordan (Mallory) Adams, Barboursville and Sydney (Trevor) Crewey, Lexington, Ky. He had one most precious great-grandson Renick Adams Crewey, Lexington, Ky.; two sisters and one brother, Betsy (Bill) White of Fernando Beach, Fla., Cathy (Harold) Fortner, St. Mary, Ga., and David (Charlene) Bledsoe of LaGrange, Ohio.
John had a very special bond with the Thomas Family. He considered them his brothers and sisters and loved all his nieces and nephews unconditionally. He is also survived by his faithful four-legged companion, Dolly.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in his memory to be made to WV Lions Sight Conservation Foundation C/O Lisa Keffer, P.O. Box 33, Pax, WV 25904.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Marc Price officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
JOHN ALAN PINKERMAN, 79, of Lesage died Dec. 22. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 28 a…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.