JOHN ALBERT GIBSON, age 59, of Charlotte, N.C., passed away August 3, 2021, in Novant Health, Huntersville, N.C. He was born September 7, 1961, in Cabell County, W.Va., son of the late Mitchell Raymond and Roberta Hatten Gibson. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Kay Rutherford, and brother-in-law, Steve Wilkes. John retired from US Air after working 20-plus years and most recently as Mail Manager for Air General with American Airlines. In his free time, John enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family, hanging with friends and fishing. He was a fan of all sports, especially Marshall football and Kentucky basketball. He loved working and was an all-around handyman, but the dearest thing to his heart was his children. John will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Pamela Ayersman Gibson of Charlotte; daughter, Amanda Dawn Gibson and fiance Michael Stamey of Cocoa, Fla.; son, John “Bubby” Gibson and wife Megan of Proctorville, Ohio; daughter, Hannah Marie Gibson of Charlotte; son, Joseph Christopher “Joey” Gibson of Charlotte; son, Ryan David Johnson of Kenova, W.Va.; brother, William “Butch” Gibson and wife Leslie of Lavalette, W.Va.; twin sister, Joanie Gibson Wilkes of Kenova, W.Va.; grandchildren, Clayton Sicolo and Averett Gibson; several nieces, nephews and extended family; and special friend, Vinnie Calipari. Visitation will be Monday, August 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Graveside services to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Docks Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Look Up Lodge, 100 Look Up Lodge Road, Travelers Rest, SC 29690. Rollins Funeral Home will be assisting the family with local arrangements.
