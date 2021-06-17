JOHN ALLEN HOLLAND, 77 of Ceredo, W.Va., closed his eyes in this world and his faith has become sight, as he is now with Jesus, on June 15, 2021, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a beloved Husband, Daddy, PawPaw, Uncle and Friend.
Visitation will be Friday, June 18, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Brother Rick Wellman officiating. A private burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
John was born December 17, 1943, in Kenova, a son of the late Grace Roten Holland and Roy Holland Jr. He was also preceded in death by his uncle John Roten, who had helped raise him, and his bubby, Bob Holland.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jean Medley Holland; three daughters, Valerie Holland of Kenova, Tammie (Darren) Perdue of Saudi Arabia and Teresa (Ed) Stephens of Wayne; two grandchildren, Caroline Grace Perdue of Columbia, S.C., and Casey Perdue of Seattle, Wash. John is also survived by his sister-in-law, Sandra “Cookie” Evans and her husband Bo of Kenova; his niece, Rhonda (Jeff) Mannon of Huntington; his nephew, JT (Pam) Holland of Lavalette; great-nieces, Jaci Mannon, Jordan (Travis) Nash and Lauren Holland; great-nephew, Dylan Holland; great-great-nephews, Evan, Liam and Cashtyn; great-great-niece, Charley; and his special friends, Dave and Sue Straley of Florida.
John was a member of the Church of Christ in Chesapeake, Ohio, where he was a minister and led numerous lives to the Lord. He was a graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School, Class of 1961. He retired from Chandler's in 2005, working there more than 40 years.
He was a member of the Kenova Masonic Lodge #110 AF&AM, whose members will conduct graveside rites. He was a member of the Scottish Rite, Beni Kedem Shriners, Royal Arch Masons and Knights Templar.
Anyone who had a chance to meet John will say that he never met a stranger, had a love for his Lord, family, friends and his laughter was infectious. Johnny leaves behind a host of family and friends, all of whom will miss him.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity in memory of Johnny.
A special thanks to Dr. Kenneth Ain and staff at University of Kentucky, Cabell Huntington Hospital Oncology, Hospice House of Huntington and Rollins Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.