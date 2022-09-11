JOHN ANTHONY KELLY III "Johnny" passed away Friday August 26, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington.
Johnny was born in Logan, West Virginia, on November 1, 1936, to the late Anne Wittenberg and Joseph Peter Kelly. Joseph "Joe" Kelly was the eldest son of John Anthony Kelly, the Kelly family "patriarch." Mr. Kelly, affectionately known by his family as "Pa Pa Kelly" partnered with Dr. Henry Hatfield (later the Governor of West Virginia) to found Guyan Eagle Coal Company located in Amherstdale, West Virginia.
This small family coal business diversified and grew to become Kelly Hatfield Land Company and Guyan Eagle Investment Company. The Company Office for many years was located on Third Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia.
Johnny began working at Guyan Eagle Coal during the summers while attending Marshall University. This interest in coal and the family business became a formidable influence in his life. At the onset of his career, he became the youngest mine foreman at Guyan Eagle Coal.
As his knowledge and expertise grew, he ultimately managed the coal mines and coal properties in Logan County. His depth of knowledge and understanding of the coal seams and properties in West Virginia was widely recognized by those in the West Virginia coal industry. He served as Chairman of the Board of Guyan Eagle Investment; served as Vice President of Kelly Hatfield Land Company; served on the Board of Directors of Logan County Coal Operators Association Johnny worked for his family company until he retired in 2007.
The role Johnny played as the manager of Guyan Eagle Coal cannot be underestimated. His enormous knowledge of the mines and coal properties and experience determined the ultimate success of the company.
In addition to his love and dedication to the family company, he served as President of Guyan Golf and Country Club and was a member of City Club and Gypsy Club of Huntington.
Johnny married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Rose Abdoney. They had four children, infant John Anthony Kelly, Katharine Kelly Rhudy (David), John Newman Kelly, Mary Kelly Freiberg (Peter). Grandchildren are Dr. Anne Kelly Rhudy Brett (Taylor), Joe Wesley Rhudy, Captain John Gilmore Rhudy, Katharine Elizabeth Freiberg and Thomas Lawson Freiberg.
Johnny was blessed with creativity, incredible talent and a lust for life. For those who did not know him, Johnny's noticeable no nonsense demeanor was subtle and unassuming; but, for those who knew and loved him, his influence and impact was deep and far reaching. His many talents made him truly, "A Man for All Seasons."
Johnny was a self-taught carpenter and builder. His projects ranged from small home renovations to refinishing antiques, the construction of playhouses or "grill temples." He always had a "home" project going on.
Good food was important to Johnny. Whether cooking ribs or preparing foods that only trained chefs attempt to prepare such as pates, terrines, tartes, French cassoulet or Middle Eastern kibbe, he loved eating and preparing good food, a passion he passed to his children and grandchildren. He was the ultimate "grill master" and could prepare entire meals on a basic, charcoal Weber grill.
Johnny was an avid and very experienced fisherman. He taught his children to fish with cane poles in front of the family beach home in South Carolina and later enjoyed surf casting and fishing outings with his grandchildren. He enjoyed many fishing trips to the Florida Keys with his longtime companion, Ann. He never stopped loving "throwing out his line".
Johnny loved to garden. Each summer, he planted fresh herbs and special vegetables to experiment with. This love for gardening was influenced by his mother who raised vegetable gardens, as well as, magnificent flower gardens. She was a master gardener and flower arranger who won many flower arranging medals both locally and statewide.
Johnny's artistic leanings came by him honestly. Johnny was an avid and experienced traveler. He took great pride in flagging his "personal travel map" after each trip. His travels began in the Caribbean. But, over the years, he traveled to China, India, Africa and even to the remote country of Mali in West Africa. His son, John, an experienced traveler himself accompanied him on several of these journeys. A very special trip was with his three children in the summer of 1979 when they traveled through Europe, Morocco and Egypt. Johnny took great pride in each of these adventures and experiences which greatly enriched his life.
History has a way of repeating itself. John A Kelly, the patriarchal grandfather, was affectionately remembered as "Pa Pa" Kelly. Johnny was also known as "Pa Pa" Kelly to his grandchildren. His legacy too will be remembered with great memories and deep love. There will never be another John A. Kelly III.
