JOHN ANTHONY KELLY III "Johnny" passed away Friday August 26, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington.

Johnny was born in Logan, West Virginia, on November 1, 1936, to the late Anne Wittenberg and Joseph Peter Kelly. Joseph "Joe" Kelly was the eldest son of John Anthony Kelly, the Kelly family "patriarch." Mr. Kelly, affectionately known by his family as "Pa Pa Kelly" partnered with Dr. Henry Hatfield (later the Governor of West Virginia) to found Guyan Eagle Coal Company located in Amherstdale, West Virginia.

