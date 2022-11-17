JOHN BOYCE GINN, 87, of Hurricane, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. He passed away peacefully at home. John was the son of the late Clarence and Hester Ginn of Lincoln County, W.Va. Johnny, as he was affectionately known, was a proud local business owner along with his brothers, Marshall and Mike Ginn, for more than 40 years. Johnny helped and enriched many people during his lifetime. He believed in hard work and spent his whole life doing what he loved most, working. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Helen G. Ginn; son, Billy Joe Ginn; daughter, Lora Jane Ginn; second wife, Clara J. Padavick; brother, Jack Ginn; and two sisters, Audrey Harden and Betty Stowers. John is survived by his daughter, Hope Ann (David) Story of Culloden; two grandchildren, Tyler (Brandy) Story and Kathryn (Nathan) Adamson; six grandchildren, all of Kentucky; brothers, Tony Ginn, of Culloden, and Marshall (Brenda) Ginn, Mike Ginn; sister, Phyllis (Gary) Bush, all of Hurricane, W.Va.; and many nieces and nephews. We wish to acknowledge and thank his family, friends, neighbors, and the community for the many prayers and well wishes, as well as the nurses at the Edwards CCC Infusion Center, Andrea, with St. Mary's Home Health, Linda Burns, Kate Lindgren, and Yvonne Ginn, for helping to take care of Johnny in his time of need and Kanawha Hospice. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Allen Funeral Home and burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 til 8 p.m. on Thursday at Allen Funeral Home.
