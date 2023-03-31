JOHN CARL KINDER, aged 60, of Milton, passed away on March 27, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. John graduated from St. Albans High School and attended Ben Franklin for machine shop. He was previously employed by Co-Ex Plastic Tooling. Preceding him in death was his father, Stanley Kinder and his son Shane Kinder. Surviving are his wife, Lorraine Kinder, daughter Rachael Kinder, mother Carroll Kinder, brother Bob Kinder and sister Karen (Dan) Hoover and many other relatives and friends with whom he was close. Honoring John's request, cremation will take place and a private service will be held at a later date. Affordable Cremations of West Virginia is directing arrangements.
