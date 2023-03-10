JOHN C. WITEK (1942 to 2023)
John Witek was a Renaissance man. He was a prolific writer, artist, scientist, and Emmy Award-winning television producer.
John Witek was a Renaissance man. He was a prolific writer, artist, scientist, and Emmy Award-winning television producer.
He was born in Jackson Heights, Queens, on January 6, 1942, and attended the prestigious Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan.
He received a BA in Literature from Hofstra University and an MA from Hunter College with an interdisciplinary thesis on William Blake.
"Witek," as he was known to his best friends, was a brilliant writer. After graduation, he entered the advertising industry, where he pioneered the field of television direct marketing, writing the first book on the subject. In the 1980s, he got the entire nation exercising with his clever commercials for the "Gut Buster," "EZ Glider," "Abdominizer," and Jane Fonda's Step Aerobics, among hundreds of other commercials.
Witek trained himself to become a professional archaeologist, making a significant Late Archaic find on the east end of Long Island. The results of his work were published in the New York State Archaeological Journal.
In the 1990s, Witek teamed with Deborah Novak to create memorable documentaries for public television, including Hearts of Glass: The Story of Blenko Handcraft, Ashes to Glory, Cam Henderson: A Coach's Story, Steven Caras: See Them Dance, and Andre Van Damme and The Story of the Charleston Ballet.
Witek will be remembered for being "the smartest guy in the room," but one who had great compassion for his fellow human beings. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Graveside services will be held at noon on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Witek's name to the Huntington Museum of Art. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
