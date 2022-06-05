JOHN CURTIS McHAFFIE, 91, of Oro Valley, AZ, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2022, following a continuous and courageous battle, after suffering a severe stroke. John was born to Maggie May Kelly and Raymond Youatheles McHaffie, on Easter Sunday, April 20, 1930. His sister, Mary Margaret, was so excited she ran to neighbors and said the Easter Bunny had brought her a baby brother.
At the age of 14, John's love for aviation became evident when he joined the Huntington Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets. This was just the beginning of an outstanding career in the military and the aerospace industry. In 1949, John attempted to join the USAF; however, there was a bit of a wait; college graduates were selected first and he had only completed two years at Marshall College. John was told to go home and wait for official word that he'd been accepted. In mid-January 1951, the word came "to report."
John remained in the USAF until 1953; when he returned to Huntington, WV, to complete his Marshall College education, receiving a Bachelor of Engineering Science degree in 1959. John's first engineering employment was at North American Aviation, followed shortly with an offer from Douglas Aircraft. In 1974, while employed at Douglas, John received his Master of Science in Systems Management at USC. John was a Registered Engineer in several states and affiliated with numerous technical associations throughout his aerospace and military careers.
John's love of aviation remained strong while employed with aerospace, and he chose to enlist in the USAF Reserves. During this period of civilian aerospace employment, John rose through the ranks in the USAF and retired as a colonel in 1983, after serving a total of 32+ years on active and inactive duty. John retired from Douglas Aircraft in April 1990.
Sports of any kind were John's second love. He began in high school playing football for Huntington High. Tennis became his second passion, followed closely by mountaineering, backpacking/camping, snow-skiing, and running. As the years went on, he developed a love of ultra-running, coupled with mountain climbing. His home was filled with award trophies and plaques from all over the country. John was very super proud of his accomplishments, as was his family.
After retiring, John took to writing his memoirs. His writings were interesting to his family, who had no idea he had participated in so much over his lifetime. He also conducted extensive research on his ancestry.
John is preceded in death by his sister, Mary; first wife and mother of his two children, Mable; and grandson, John Preston. John is survived by his daughter Sarah Kathleen; his son John Curtis; his grandson Stephen Albert; and his two great-grandchildren, Nikole Marie and Kolton Dean.
John is also survived by his second wife Barbara, who was his long-time companion and caregiver until his passing. John leaves behind many nieces/nephews, and dear friends who all admired him for his love of life and country. He will be deeply missed and forever cherished.
The family asks you to consider making a donation in John's honor to The Tunnel to Towers Foundation or Mutts With a Mission. God Bless America!