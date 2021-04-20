JOHN D. McVEY JR., 75, of Culloden formerly of Huntington, father of Jennifer Holley, Rosie Brydie and John Aaron McVey, died April 15 in Cabell Health Care Center. He was a retired social worker for the WV Department of Health and Human Resources at Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 24 at Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Remembrance. Visitation will be one hour before service at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you