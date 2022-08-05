JOHN DALTON PECK, 78 of Huntington, husband of Sandra Peck, died Monday, August 1, 2022, peacefully at home. He was born January 9, 1944, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Hubert Dalton Peck and Romaine Pritchard Peck. He was also predeceased by his infant brother, Hubert Dalton Peck, Jr.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his sister, Cheddie Peck Ashworth and brother-in-law, Gary M. Ashworth and their extended family. Brother-in-law, Samuel Newman, wife Christine, and their children, Kendra (Jackie) Newman, and son, Trevor; Kylee Newman; Collin Newman. And many lifelong friends. He was a graduate of Greenbrier Military School and Marshall University. As a student at Greenbrier, John achieved the rank of Captain and was a Company Commander of "C" Company. He was also a member of the varsity rifle team. Throughout his life with his father, Hubert, he was taught and became a master woodworker with his dad, working in their woodworking shop to make beautiful wooden furniture. They were a team. John was a Realtor with Gainer, Kirtley & Co. and was active with the Huntington Board of Realtors. He loved his family and friends, traveling, and attending Marshall University football games at home and away. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to: Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington or to the Marshall University Foundation.
Many thanks to his special caregivers that became like family, Carol Wallace, Angel Myers and KayDee Barnes. His Hospice team, Dr. Cole, Jennifer, Eliza, Lisa, Melissa, Moleta and Willa. And his home health team Justin, Krystal, Georgeanne and Dan. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 6, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary with Rev. Eric Milam officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
