John David III Kinner

JOHN DAVID KINNER III, 53, of Culloden, West Virginia, went to rest in his heavenly home during the early morning hours of July 14, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. After a four-year-long battle with the pain of cancer, he is now at peace. David was employed as a technician for advanced technologies to manage telephone and computer systems. He traveled frequently throughout the eastern United States and was a dedicated and experienced worker for IC Solutions. David was an avid fan of UK Basketball and the Dallas Cowboys and loved trips to the beach. He was a talented craftsman and was always ready to provide a helping hand no matter the task. David enjoyed coaching little league football and baseball in the Barboursville, West Virginia, area for many years. He served his country with a four-year tour in the United States Air Force while stationed at various military bases throughout the country. David was born March 26, 1970, in Ashland, Kentucky, a son of John David Kinner Jr. and Beverly Kinner Hodges. He was preceded in death by both parents, and his father-in-law Robert "Bob" Legg. David is survived by his beloved wife, Sherri Legg Kinner and his sister, Kathy Kinner Cremeans and his special brother-in-law Brian. Additional survivors include his children: Emily Kinner, Grayson Kinner, John Saunders (Maddy Moore), and Amber Saunders Duncan (Kyle); grandchildren Zayden Saunders and Alayia Duncan (who had his heart wrapped); brother-in-law Mark Legg; nephews Curtis Clark (Zachary Mairson), Michael Meadows (Aubrey), Marcus Legg, Michael (Kayla) Cremeans; niece Breanna Cremeans; and great-nieces Maylee Bay and Ever Lynn Meadows, Reagan and Remi Cremeans. Sharon Hinkle Kinner has been David's loving and caring stepmother for 36 years. Several cousins also survive. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to his loyal friends, Mike Price, Michael Richardson, and Todd Grass. The family would also like to thank the doctors and staff at Cabell Huntington Hospital for their excellent care, compassion and accommodation. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Milton Cemetery, with Pastor Michael Meadows officiating the service. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. "Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day." Author Unknown
