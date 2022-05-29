JOHN DAWSON NORRIS, 70, of Kenova, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. John was born on November 23, 1951, in Kenova, to the late Violet Ruby Moss. John was an electrician for Adel Fasteners. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by one sister, Debbie Nelson; and one brother-in-law, Lowell Bowen. John is survived by his daughter, Kelli (Michael Burnett) Norris; one brother, Greg (Cathy) Norris; one sister, Jeanette Bowen; nieces and nephews: Bonnie Adkins, Brian (Barbara) Bowen, Gary Nelson and Janice Bennett; a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews; and several aunts and uncles. A special thank you to his physician, Dr. Eugenia Jarrell. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

