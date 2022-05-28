JOHN DAWSON NORRIS, 70, of Kenova, father of Kelli Norris, died May 25 in St, Mary's Medical Center. He was an electrician for Adel Fasteners. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on May 31 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the chapel in Ceredo. www.Regerfh.com.

