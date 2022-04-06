JOHN EDWARD BAILEY, age 78, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Sunrise of Gahanna. John was born in Holden, West Virginia, but moved to Huntington, West Virginia, at a young age. He is preceded in death by his parents, Melba and Ollie Bailey Jr. John joined the United States Air Force and served 4 years in Vietnam. He then went on to become a police officer in the city of Huntington, W.Va. John then worked at the Federal Bureau of Prisons for 20 years in Ashland, Ky. While working in Ashland, he met his wife, Virginia Lee Davis. After they were married, he moved to Columbus. In Columbus, he worked for Franklin County Courthouse in Security for 10 years. John was a member of First Church of God and faithfully served on the Hospitality Ministry until his health declined. He is survived by his wife, Virginia; two sons, Shawn (Kim) Bailey of Louisville, Kentucky, and Jason (Monique) Bailey of Maryland; stepson, Stephen (Leigh) Jones of Westerville, Ohio; two stepdaughters, Kim Burris and Kristy Burris of Virginia; four grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara (Tazwell) Franklin of Youngstown, Ohio; brother, Curtis (Anita) Foster of Sacramento, California; and several nieces and nephews. No viewing or service will be held, honoring John’s request. Services entrusted to Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service, 720 E. Long St., Columbus, Ohio.

