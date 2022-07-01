JOHN EDWARD HUMPHREYS, 74, of Huntington, brother of Bertie Anne Rice and David W. Humphreys, died June 29 at home. He was a retired Speech Therapist. The family will have a private memorial service. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2022 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Schedule of Events
- BUSINESS BEAT: Olive Garden coming to Ashland Town Center
- Four new retail stores under construction at Tanyard Station
- 2022 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Schedule of Events
- Chuck Landon: Huff hurls gauntlet at Herd fans
- Woody Williams — last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II — dies at 98
- Local events planned to mark Independence Day weekend
- Police roundup: Police say man died by suicide in hospital bathroom
- New site, strict timeline give hope for Marshall baseball stadium
- Huntington Municipal Development Authority to acquire majority ownership of Pullman Square
Collections
- Photos: Procession for Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams
- Photos: Remembering Hershel "Woody" Williams
- Photos: Loud & Proud celebration
- Photos: Picnic with the Pops “Broadway and Beyond”
- Photos: Protesters march in Huntington
- Photos: Pet adoption event at Kroger in Barboursville
- Photos: Greg White Little Wizards basketball camp
- Photos: Heritage Concert Series features City Heat
- Photos: Michael Jackson Tribute Paint & Sip class
- Photos: US Youth Soccer Eastern Region Championships