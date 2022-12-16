JOHN EDWARD "JAY" ECKHART JR., 55 of Hurricane, W.Va., died Dec. 14 in at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at First Baptist Church of Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Entombment will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is directing arrangements.
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
