JOHN ERIC THOMAS, 54, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Crosspoint Community Church in Huntington with Pastor Eddie Gandy officiating. Interment will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, in the Thomas Family Cemetery, Dingess, W.Va. John was born February 18, 1967, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Eric and Mildred Slayton Thomas. He was employed with Pepsico. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his precious infant daughter, Sarah Thomas. Survivors include his beloved wife, Jennifer Caldwell Thomas; son, Joseph Thomas; daughter and son-in-law, Erica Creech (Marty); one brother and sister-in-law, Kelly Thomas (Vickie); one sister and brother-in-law, Vicki Walden (Don); and three grandchildren, David, Taylor and Sarah Creech. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you