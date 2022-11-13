JOHN FRANCIS ECKHART passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House after bravely battling cancer for over four years. His family admired the courage and strength he showed during that difficult journey.
John was born on December 17, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Nita Eckhart and his younger brother Daniel.
He was a sports enthusiast, and he excelled at every sport he played, especially baseball. John was on the All-Star teams in Little League and Babe Ruth League including the 13-year-old Babe Ruth All-Star team that won the WV State Championship. John was also on the St. Joe High School baseball team, and he had a baseball scholarship at Marshall University.
During most of his adult life, John was a sales representative selling everything from herbal supplements to cars. At every company he ever worked for, he was always the top sales representative.
John loved his daughter Frances Eckhart and his three grandchildren Lailah, Asah, and Siro Okioga. He wished he could have seen his grandchildren grow up.
John will be greatly missed by his daughter, his grandchildren, his sisters Sally, Mary, Therese, and Cecilia, his brothers Joseph, Eric, and Stephen, his son-in-law Edwin, his nieces and nephews, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and his many friends.
Honoring John's wishes, there will not be a funeral service.
