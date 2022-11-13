John Francis Eckhart
JOHN FRANCIS ECKHART passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House after bravely battling cancer for over four years. His family admired the courage and strength he showed during that difficult journey.

John was born on December 17, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Nita Eckhart and his younger brother Daniel.

