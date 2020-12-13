JOHN FRANCIS MEACHAM, 62, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on December 7, 2020, in Charlottesville. Born on November 14, 1958, in Huntington, West Virginia, he was the son of William Baxter Meacham and Permele Francis Booth. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, William Meacham and Carl Frischkorn. He is survived by his brother, David E.K. Frischkorn Jr. of Houston, Texas; his sister, Permele Frischkorn Doyle of Millbrook, New York; and his nieces and nephews, Will Frischkorn, Virginia Frischkorn and Frances Harjeet of Colorado, Eloise Frischkorn and David E.K. Frischkorn III of Texas and William Elliott Doyle of Houston, Texas, and Permele Doyle Robinson of New Orleans. John had Down’s Syndrome and lived a long and active life, traveling the world as a spokesman for Down’s and performing in the musical chorus Joyful Noise with appearances at Harvard University. John was loved for his smile, sense of humor and joy of life. When John was born, his life expectancy was mid-20s at best. John defied these odds due to good medical care and love. His siblings David, Carl and Pam did as much as they could to make sure John’s life had as much joy as possible, as did his caregivers Heather, Shelley and Dominic, who made a huge difference in his life the past several years with their love and care. He was an excellent swimmer, tennis player and ping pong player. He loved games, dancing and parties. He loved talking Christmas cards and good food. He will be missed. A memorial service will be planned. Burial will be at the St. Peter’s Cemetery in Millbrook, New York.

