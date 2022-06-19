JOHN FRANKLIN LEWIS, 89, formerly of Wayne County, W.Va., died Thursday, June 15, 2022, at Salem (Ohio) Regional Medical Center. He was born October 28, 1932, in Wayne County, W.Va., son of Fred and Susie E. Riggs Lewis.
John attended Buffalo High School in Wayne County, W.Va. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served in the Korean War from 1951-1954. John was a Crew Chief Mechanic in a fighter jet squad and a member of the American Legion Post #93 Kenova, W.Va.
John was employed at Fairmont Foods for 19 years and INCO for 20 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Salem. John was also a member of the Spring Valley Presbyterian Church for 60 years where he was a director at the food bank. He put his whole heart into helping families. John also was very active in Cub Scout and Boy Scout leadership. He was known as the Mr. Fix It of guys, where he was a self-taught woodworker, electrician, mason, etc. You name it he could fix it.
Survivors include his wife, Lenora "Sue" Staley Lewis, whom he married April 3, 1952; children Jackie Lee Lewis of Zebulon, N.C., and Rev. Dr. Franklin E. (Rev. Katrina) Lewis of Salem; grandchildren Caitlin (Steve) Dawson, Isaiah Lewis, Michael Lewis, Rachael Lewis, and Rebekah (William) Beaver; great-grandchildren Madison Beaver and Aiden Beaver.
Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by siblings Freddie and James Lewis.
A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Stark Memorial with Rev. Dr. Stephen and Rev. Dr. Meta Cramer officiating, family and friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m.
A graveside service with military honors will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, 2813 Goodwill Rd., Huntington, WV 25704.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spring Valley Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 1129 Spring Valley Dr., Huntington, WV, 25701.
If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary "Hugs from Home" program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.
