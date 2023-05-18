John Frederick III Hussell
JOHN FREDERICK HUSSELL III was born on Good Friday, April 23, 1943, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late John F. Hussell Jr. and Mary Evelyn Grubb Hussell. He was the first grandchild born to Claude and Mary Cole Grubb on his grandfather's birthday. He entered into his eternal rest on May 15, 2023.

