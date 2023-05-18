John Frederick III Hussell

JOHN FREDERICK HUSSELL III was born on Good Friday, April 23, 1943, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late John F. Hussell Jr. and Mary Evelyn Grubb Hussell. He was the first grandchild born to Claude and Mary Cole Grubb on his grandfather's birthday. He entered into his eternal rest on May 15, 2023.
Mr. Hussell graduated from Vinson High School (Class Of 1961) and Marshall University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Arts Degree. He proudly served in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant during the Vietnam era at Fort Eustis, Va., and Fort Knox, Ky. Following military service, he served as an educator for nearly three decades as principal of Ceredo-Kenova High School and was the first principal of Spring Valley High School. After retiring from the public school system, he was an administrator at St. Joseph Central High School in Huntington and was an adjunct professor at Marshall University.
He is survived by his wife of nearly fifty-six years, Jerrie Smith Hussell, and two sons, John F. Hussell IV (Shelly James Hussell) of Charleston, W.Va., and Jared M. Hussell (Jason Nickey) of South Charleston, W.Va. He was most proud of his three grandsons, John F. "Quint" Hussell V of Kingston, Pa., Edvard Kristian Hussell, a student at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn., and James Caldwell Hussell of Charleston, W.Va. He also leaves behind two precious step-grandchildren, Audrey Louise Street and William Isaac Street. His aunt, Winona Grubb Eskins of Patriot, Ohio, is the last surviving member of his parents' generation. His sister-in-law, Emma Lee Morrison and Leonard Morrison also survive.
As a Christian and member of the Baptist faith, he served in several roles as a member of Westmoreland Baptist Church and Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. He formed many friendships at these churches, especially the Homebuilders Class of Fifth Avenue Baptist. He especially enjoyed reminiscing with colleagues and former students of Ceredo-Kenova High School about the "glory years" of the Wonders. He loved to express his pride in the accomplishments of his former students. He also spoke with pride of his sons and grandsons, whom he affectionately referred to as "those Hussell boys."
It was his wish that his body be cremated and his ashes returned to his beloved Wayne County and Greenbrier County.
A memorial service honoring his life will be conducted on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington, 1135 Fifth Avenue, by Rev. Von Edwards and Rev. Ron Stoner.
Visitation with the family will be from 2 to 4 p.m. in Smith Hall at Fifth Avenue Baptist prior to the service.
