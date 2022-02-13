JOHN GARRETT KIRTLEY, 54, of Manheim, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Huntington, West Virginia, he was the son of John W. and Ann White Kirtley of Charlotte, North Carolina. He attended Marshall University. Garrett was the loving husband of Wendy L. Kelley Kirtley, and together they would have celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary this September. Surviving in addition to his wife and parents is a daughter, Kelley Lorimer of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; grandchildren, Liam and Grayson; sisters, Anne Heather, wife of Jim Langford, and Christine Blair, wife of Charlie Allen, both of Charlotte, North Carolina; nieces, Sarah B. and Emma K. Langford, Carley Melhorn; and nephew, Tyler Melhorn. He was preceded in death by his son, J. Macon Kirtley. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Garrett’s Life Celebration Service at Manheim Brethren In Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA, on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. To send the family online condolences, please visit www.buchfuneral.com.
