JOHN HARLAN YATES, 65, of Barboursville, father of Weston Yates of Proctorville, Ohio, died Feb. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a cashier at Tower Foodfair. Honoring his request, there will be no public service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an education fund for his grandson, Finntyn Yates, at Ohio Valley Bank, 420 Third Ave., Gallipolis, OH 45631. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

