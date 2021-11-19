JOHN HENDERSON MASSIE, 92, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Tom Ross. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. He was born December 8, 1928, in Ashland, Ky., a son of the late Willie Massie and Trudie Hutchinson Massie. John was a retired accountant, having attended the University of Arizona and graduating from Marshall University as a member of the first graduating class of Marshall as a university. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a faithful soldier of Jesus Christ, the Captain of his salvation, an ordained Baptist minister and a member of the Big Creek Baptist Church. His wife, Evelyn Booth Massie, also preceded him in death, along with a sister, Anna Mae Massie Ronk, and six brothers, Bill, Allen, Freeman, Harold, Gene and Don Massie. Survivors include his daughter, Gina Massie of Beckley, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Kathryn (Jeremy) Wray of Camp Verde, Ariz., Rebekah (David) Stover and Jonathan (Sarah) Stanley of Beckley, W.Va.; and three great-grandchildren, Finn Stover, Phoebe Stover and Hudson Stanley. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, WV.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you