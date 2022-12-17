JOHN "JAY" EDWARD ECKHART JR., 55 of Hurricane, West Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born June 6, 1967, in Parkersburg, W.Va., to John E. and Shirley Eckhart. Jay was a loving, dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hurricane and in the choir of both his church and the Hurricane Civic Chorus. He had a passion for cooking, singing, and traveling. Jay also enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He was a state employee for nearly 20 years at various state agencies and held his current position as the fiscal officer for the West Virginia Senate for over seven years. In addition to his parents, those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife Robin Shelton Eckhart; children John (Meagan) Eckhart of Oklahoma, Madelyne Eckhart of Oklahoma, Kayelin Ryder of Huntington, and Brandon Eckhart of Hurricane; grandchildren K. Cason Eckhart, Jacob "JW" Eckhart, and Parker June Eckhart of Oklahoma; brothers Jeff (Natalie) Eckhart of Colorado and Jeremy (Michelle) Eckhart of North Carolina; brothers-in-law Craig Shelton of Ona and Stephen Shelton of Milton; nephews Derek and Wyatt Eckhart of Colorado; and nieces Cameron and Morgan Eckhart of North Carolina. There will be a funeral service at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Private entombment to follow at Forest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Hurricane, Hurricane Civic Chorus, or Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
