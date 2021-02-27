JOHN JAY JONES, 69, lost his courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Karen Jean Jones; son, Jonathon Brock Jones; a special nephew, Forrest Butch Adkins, who was like his brother; and a host of nieces, grand-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Opal Jones, and father, John E. Jones; a brother, James Curnutte; a sister, Ruth Anderson; nephew, James Harvey Curnutte; and niece, Catherine Curnutte. He attended Vinson high school and was employed by Special Metals for 32 years. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington and Christy and Jack Kelly for their loving care during his final days. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Maple Hill Section. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

