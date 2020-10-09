JOHN JAY JUSTICE, JR., 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away October 6, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va., due to complications from dementia. He was born in Williamson, W.Va., a son of the late John Jay Justice and Mary Elizabeth York Justice. Also preceding him in death were his mother and father-in-law, John and Ruby Sansom; his sister and brother-in-law, Fran and Bill Noe; his brother, Dan Justice; infant sister, Shirley Lynn; and brother-in-law, Wilson Cisco. John was a 1966 graduate of Logan High School. To continue his education, he came to Marshall University and graduated in 1970 with a Bachelor’s in Business Management. John then began driving a delivery truck for Interstate Supply, an industrial gas and welding supply business. He moved to sales representative within a few months and through various changes in the company, he became President in 1973 at the age of 25, managing the company for the next 10 years. Interstate Supply later became Valley National Gases. John was promoted to Regional Sales Manager and Senior Account Manager. In 1966 John was awarded Senior Account Manager of the Year. John remained in the business until his retirement in 2016, then assumed the role of consultant until 2018, ending his 45-year career. John was a proud graduate of Marshall University. He loved Herd football and basketball. Some of his most enjoyable memories began in 1990 when Coach Jim Donnan appointed John President of the Quarterback Club. John served in that position for several years continuing to raising funds to support Marshall Football. He was also a member of the Big Green and the Tip-Off Club. John is survived by his wife, Edna Justice; daughter, Jacki and Jeff Hutchinson and their children Austin and Grace; daughter, Angie and Gregory Raymond and their daughters Sarah Woodbridge and Amanda Pollock, and great-grandson Dylan Dean Lakey; and son, Jay and Tasha Justice and their children Alex, Trae and John; and son Brandon Justice. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, West Virginia. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery, with procession to the cemetery leaving the funeral home at 12:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House are suggested.
