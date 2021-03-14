JOHN JOSEPH BORKOWSKI, 96, formerly of Huntington, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The family will have a memorial service later in the summer of this year. He was born in Steubenville, Ohio, to the late Anthony John Borkowski and Mary Barbara Koslowska Borkowski. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Jean Green Borkowski; daughter, Mary Margaret VanCleve; and his four siblings. He was a member of the 1945 and 1946 West Virginia University Basketball Team. He was also a member of the United States Army Air Corps, having done tours in Sicily, Italy, during World War II. While he was serving, his unit received the Presidential Unit Citation Award. John graduated in 1951 from the University of Colorado School of Pharmacy, and was a Pharmacist for 60 years in multiple areas across the United States. He is survived by his children, Donna Skinner (Harry), Carol Borkowski, and Leo Borkowski (Yong Mi); grandchildren, Amelia Simpson, Elizabeth Dailey (Nick), Benjamin Ware (Klara), Luke VanCleve, Jason VanCleve (Danielle), Dong Hyon Chong and Susan Borkowski; great-grandchildren, Alexander, Aimee’ and Andrew Simpson, Samuel Casey, Sophia Dailey, Abigail and Gabriel Ware, Jean VanCleve; and son-in-law, John VanCleve. Services are entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.

