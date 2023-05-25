JOHN JOSEPH DZURENKA JR., 80, of Barboursville died May 8, and his wife SUSAN RUBY IANNUCCI DZURENKA, 79, died May 19, both in St. Mary's Medical Center. They are the parents of John Joseph Dzurenka III, Lucy Marie and Elizabeth Thomas. John retired as a landscaper. Susan retired as a schoolteacher. Funeral service will be conducted at noon on May 26 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.beardmortuary.com.

