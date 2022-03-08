JOHN KENNETH WAUGH, 46, of Ashton, W.Va., was born August 20, 1975. He was the father of three daughters whom he loved dearly, Maggie Waugh (Justin Frye) of Baker, W.Va., Emmie Waugh of Apple Grove, W.Va., and Jonnie Dawn Waugh of Apple Grove, W.Va. He was also survived by his brother, Jimmy (Jeanie) Waugh of Point Pleasant, W.Va.; sister, Connie (Roy) Chapman of Ashton, W.Va.; and brother, Robert (Sadie) Waugh of Apple Grove, W.Va. John will be missed by several friends and family members.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Julah Jean Waugh; father, Delbert "Dick" Waugh; his mother, Opal Waugh; sister, Sheila Schrock; and brother, Delbert Waugh Jr.
John was a loving man who had a huge heart, and he could always make people smile with his quirky jokes. John was one of a kind and a friend to many. He cared for others deep in his heart and had the gift of helping those who others could not. He used that gift for years throughout his time as a volunteer firefighter, a nursing assistant, breaking 1,300-pound fair steers for projects for 4H and FFA members, and many other talented roles he played.
John took his last breath on this earth at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center on the morning of March 2, 2022. John is now reunited with his loved ones and his Heavenly Father, where he is at peace after years of painful health struggles.
There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 406 Mount Zion Church Rd., Ashton, with Pastor Chuck Elkins officiating. Family and friends may visit the church from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be at a later date. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting his family.
