JOHN KENOVA LYONS JR., 92, of Huntington, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022. He was born September 25, 1929, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late John Kenova Lyons Sr. and Mary Hart Lyons. John retired from the United States Marine Corps after 31 years of service as a Master Gunnery Sgt. He was a veteran of the Korean War and was a member of the Marine Corps League. He was a machinist, having last worked at Huntington Plating Co. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Lyons. Survivors include his two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Kim Lyons and Dale and Terri Lyons; two grandchildren, Matthew Lyons and Kimberly Lyons; and five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Jackson, Liam, Brody and Aiden. Graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. January 27, 2022, at Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo, W.Va. Burial will follow. Graveside military rites will be conducted by VFW Post 6103 of Louisa, Ky. Friends may call from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Semper Fi and America’s Fund, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102 PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057, or through their website at https://semperfifund.org/donate/. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman who embezzled millions from Huntington nonprofit set for sentencing
- CHRISTOPHER AUSTIN JONES
- Nucor announcement spurs interest at retired Philip Sporn plant in Mason County
- Former Huntington children's nonprofit worker gets seven years for stealing $4.7 million
- GREGORY ALLEN TOWNSEND
- KELLY M. STILTNER DICK
- ANGELA MICHELLE JOHNSTON
- W.Va. high court upholds Hardin rape conviction
- Police roundup: One in custody after ‘emergency situation’ draws police to West Huntington
- South Point couple who died in home fire ID’d
Collections
- Photos: Strike rally outside of Special Metals
- Photos: The Good Time Bad Art Show
- Photos: Boys basketball, Huntington High vs. Cabell Midland
- Photos: Gayle Manchin tours West Edge
- Photos: Blenko Glass Company's 6th annual Water Bottle Week
- Photos: Overnight snow covers area
- Photos: High school wrestling, Cabell Midland vs. Huntington High
- Photos: Marshall women's basketball takes on Florida Atlantic
- Photos: Snow in Barboursville
- Photos: Marshall vs. FIU, women's basketball