JOHN KENOVA LYONS JR., 92, of Huntington, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022. He was born September 25, 1929, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late John Kenova Lyons Sr. and Mary Hart Lyons. John retired from the United States Marine Corps after 31 years of service as a Master Gunnery Sgt. He was a veteran of the Korean War and was a member of the Marine Corps League. He was a machinist, having last worked at Huntington Plating Co. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Lyons. Survivors include his two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Kim Lyons and Dale and Terri Lyons; two grandchildren, Matthew Lyons and Kimberly Lyons; and five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Jackson, Liam, Brody and Aiden. Graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. January 27, 2022, at Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo, W.Va. Burial will follow. Graveside military rites will be conducted by VFW Post 6103 of Louisa, Ky. Friends may call from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Semper Fi and America’s Fund, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102 PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057, or through their website at https://semperfifund.org/donate/. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

