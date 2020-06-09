JOHN LEE JARVIS, 71, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away suddenly, June 4, 2020, at his residence. John was the father of Carolee Hale (Chris) of Wilmington, N.C., and John Lee Jarvis (Jessica) of Sylvia, N.C. John graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology and a Master’s Degree in Safety/OSHA. After graduating from Marshall, John joined the Police Academy and became an officer for the Huntington Police Department. While in the department, John joined the team in the Drug Unit for many years. After his long career with the police department, John decided to leave and start working for ACF Industries as Safety Director using his OSHA Degree. John had several other adventures during his life that he excelled and enjoyed. He also was an owner for several popular nightclubs in the Huntington area. In his later years, John was a devoted son to his mother and a great friend and advocate to her and the other residents of Huntington Health and Rehab Center. He was very attentive, kind, caring, and generous to all the residents. He was blessed with a wonderful sense of humor, quick wit, and had many great stories and funny jokes to tell that brought laughter and smiles to many. John was preceded in death by his father, John Owen “Jack” Jarvis, his mother, Gladys Maxine Frazier Jarvis, and his sister, Jan Lynn Price. Besides his children, John is survived by his brother, William Gary Jarvis (Beverly) his sister, Jina Leah Ward (Gary) and his grandchildren, Garrett Lee, Alex Lambert, Gabriel Jarvis, and Lilia Jarvis. John also had several nephews he loved and he so enjoyed watching them grow up and excel in life. John was a big advocate for animals and loved them all. Funeral arrangements are with Reger Funeral Home and services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Murray Energy files notices projecting thousands of layoffs in West Virginia
- CHAD LEE MAYS
- Path cleared for Herd-ECU to open 2020 football season
- Cabell, Boyd counties report new cases of coronavirus
- Citing finances, St. Joseph moves to end relationship with Huntington Prep
- From hot spot to virus-free: What it took to beat COVID-19 outbreak in Wayne County nursing home
- STANLEY ROBERT FORMAN
- HILDA CANDY ADKINS EDWARDS
- Huntington Pride to celebrate with pop-up parade Saturday
- Huntington Pride spreads love, awareness through city
Images
Collections
- Photos: Huntington Pride’s pop-up parade
- Photos: Wayne County High School Graduation Parade
- Photos: Protesters Honor George Floyd in Huntington
- Photos: Huntington High football players back to work
- Photos: Railroad ties catch fire at CSX in Huntington.
- Photos: Opening Day Races at Ona Speedway
- Photos: Candlelight vigil for Tayla Johnson
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: 152nd Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade
- Photos: Southside Elementary celebrates last day of school