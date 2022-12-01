JOHN MACKLIN BREWSTER, 84 passed away Nov. 14, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.

John was born April 20, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Raymond and Esther McCormick Brewster. He graduated from Huntington High School and Marshall University with a degree in English, which was chosen because of his love of poetry, books and the English language. While at Marshall, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. John worked as a real estate appraiser for over 40 years, working with The Bunch Company and H.E. Pilcher & Co., appraising commercial property in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.

