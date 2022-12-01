JOHN MACKLIN BREWSTER, 84 passed away Nov. 14, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
John was born April 20, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Raymond and Esther McCormick Brewster. He graduated from Huntington High School and Marshall University with a degree in English, which was chosen because of his love of poetry, books and the English language. While at Marshall, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. John worked as a real estate appraiser for over 40 years, working with The Bunch Company and H.E. Pilcher & Co., appraising commercial property in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.
John's life was forever changed when he agreed to go on a blind date with Linda Hatten. The two went to see a movie and eat pizza, and John, ever the gentleman, impressed Linda by wearing a tie and blazer on the date. John and Linda, the love of his life, were married June 24, 1984.
John was a loving husband and father, tennis enthusiast, animal lover and an avid chess player, belonging to the Huntington Chess Club for many years. He even taught an entire class of his wife's first graders how to play and enjoy the game and volunteered at Our Lady of Fatima Parish School's after-school chess club for many years. He was a proud member of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church.
John is survived by his treasured wife of 38 years, Linda Hatten Brewster and his sister-in-law, Gwen Baker and her husband Henry of Santa Barbara, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Tim Brewster and his adored son, Alex Macklin Brewster.
John was the epitome of a gentleman, with manners, gentility and civility that were truly remnants of a bygone era. He will always be remembered for his kind heart and the most generous nature imaginable.
A memorial service will be held Sun., Dec. 4, 2022, at 2 p.m., with visitation at 1 p.m., at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, 1338 Enslow Blvd., Huntington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in John's memory be made to Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, W.Va. 25701, or Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, W.Va. 25709. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
PATRICK ALVIN KIRBY, 61 of Huntington died Nov. 23. There will be no services. Wallace Funer…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.