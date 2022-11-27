JOHN MACKLIN BREWSTER, 84 of Huntington, husband of Linda Hatten Brewster, died Nov. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He worked as a real estate appraiser with The Bunch Company and H. E. Pilcher & Co. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. Friends gather one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Rd., Huntington, 25701, or Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, 25709. www.klingelcarpenter.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you