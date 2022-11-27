JOHN MACKLIN BREWSTER, 84 of Huntington, husband of Linda Hatten Brewster, died Nov. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He worked as a real estate appraiser with The Bunch Company and H. E. Pilcher & Co. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. Friends gather one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Rd., Huntington, 25701, or Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, 25709. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
