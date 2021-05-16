JOHN McFARLAND DARRAH of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the age of eighty-six years, two months and twenty-six days. He was born February 16, 1935, in Cabell County, W.Va., to the late Jack McFarland and Mary Lou Cumby Darrah. John retired from Marshall University, where he worked as a custodian, and was also a member of the American Legion Post 16, located in Huntington, West Virginia. Those left to cherish his memory include two sons Tim (Mindy) Darrah of Proctorville, Ohio, and David (Wilma) Darrah of Huntington, West Virginia; one sister, Patricia King of Louisville, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Timothy Scott (Emily) Darrah II of Charlottesville, Virginia, Andrew Trevor (Evan) Darrah of Louisville, Kentucky, and Kathleen Elizabeth Darrah-Hager of Chesapeake, Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Devon Thomas Darrah and Catelynn Louise Hager of Chesapeake, Ohio. There are no services scheduled at this time at his request. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., is honored to assist the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.

